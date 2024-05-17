MHP investigates fatal crash on Highway 82

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 82 in Lowndes County.

The two-car accident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lane of 82 in Lowndes County, just west of the Macon/Meridian Exit.

One vehicle rolled over.

Both cars came to rest in a ditch at the side of the highway.

The crash caused all four lanes of 82 to be stopped for a short period.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Late Thursday evening, we received reports that one of the people involved in that crash died.

