COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus officer on patrol arrests a man minutes after he allegedly stole from a business.

Now, 51-year-old Dexter Fulton is charged with Grand Larceny and misdemeanor Drug Possession.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the officer saw Fulton leaving a Highway 45 business on Sunday evening.

Fulton was pulled over and CPD found the stolen items, which were later returned to the owner.

Shelton credited good police work with the arrest.