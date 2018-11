NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are looking for a man they believe broke into a car in New Albany.

The New Albany Police Department says the suspect stole several items, including a credit card.

That card was then used at the Walgreens in New Albany to buy a gift card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.