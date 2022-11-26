Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd.

Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.

The items stolen were allegedly sold to a shop in Mooreville. Investigators secured a warrant and recovered the stolen items.

Both Pettigo and Mcminn are charged with burglary and their bonds are set at $15,000 each.

The investigation is still ongoing.