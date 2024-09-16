Burn bans have been lifted for certain counties in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Hurricane Francine brought some beneficial rain to the state and now some counties are lifting burn bans.

There is an updated map from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

The counties in red still have a burn restriction in place. That’s about ten counties in the area.

Most areas saw anywhere from two to four inches of rain from the tropical system. A few spots received more.

Supervisors from each county decided when to lift the ban and what restrictions can be in place.

This map is expected to change in the coming days.

For more information on the burn ban counties, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info.

