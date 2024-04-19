Burnsville man arrested in Prentiss County on drug related charges

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Taking a ride without his license lands a Burnsville man in jail.

While on patrol, a Prentiss County deputy pulled over a vehicle for improper equipment.

Another deputy came to assist and recognized the driver, Tyler Gray of Burnsville, and reportedly knew that he had his license suspended.

Deputies got consent to search the vehicle and the driver.

They reportedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Gray was arrested.

His combined bond was $95,000.

