Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover.

The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital.

Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The district said all of the students on the bus have minor injuries.

The driver of another car involved was also hospitalized.

There is a video from the scene of the accident near Highway 25 and Longview Road. It will be available on WCBI Midday.

