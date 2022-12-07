Business approaches city, county about buying old building on Yorkville Rd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former manufacturing plant could soon be going back to work.

A Lowndes County business has approached Supervisors and the Columbus City Council about buying the old Maxxim Medical building on Yorkville Road.

The city and county partnered to buy the building in 2008. Since then it has been used primarily for storage.

Both groups have agreed to the sale, and they are hammering out details with the still unidentified company.

City leaders describe it as a win-win situation. The company will have room to expand and plans to almost immediately double its workforce, and it will return the property to the tax rolls, making money for the city and county rather than costing them.

“I think everybody’s in agreement that we need the industry. We need the jobs. And the storage, we didn’t have that facility in ’08, and we were managing to operate just fine,” said Jeff Turnage, Columbus City Attorney.

One downside to the sale, Coroner Greg Merchant has been using part of the building for the county morgue. He will have to relocate.

