Business express their worries if railroad workers stop production

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may not see as many of them as you once did, but trains are still a vital part of the country’s supply chain.

About one-third of the freight moving across the U.S. rides on the rails.

Earlier this week, we came within 48 hours of a strike that would have sidetracked most of those trains…

“Rail is a supply chain just like UPS and the post services all of that is a supply chain and rail is a supply chain that is kind of an out of sight out of mind for most people it’s a thing that stops them in the middle of the road when you’re in a rush to get somewhere,” said Fisackerly.

If you do not work with or on the railroads then you may not realize how much they can impact nearly every business sector.

Meryl Fisackerly, Chief Operating Officer at The Golden Triangle Development LINK works with businesses daily and she says the number of materials shipped by train may shock people.

“I don’t think people realize the amount of raw material and finished material from a business perspective that can be transported by rail and when that is interrupted the impact on a business and that in theory will impact people’s day to day lives, ” said Fisackerly.

and Jason Colburn with Logistic Services would agree…

“One of the big reasons the railroads is so important because its transportation rather it’s by barge whether it’s by over the road. The rail is extremely important to help transport products all throughout our industry from customers to customers that get supplies. Whether it’s grain whether its vehicles or other materials from state to state it’s very important,” said Colburn.

And after Unions representing the nation’s rail workers announced a possible strike Colburn said businesses that he works with started to become concerned.

“Yes, we do worry. Customers start to worry and we had a few reach out to me this week for us to start preparing just in case there was a strike that went into play,” said Colburn.

After marathon negotiations earlier this week, Industry and Union representatives have come to a tentative agreement.

The proposal still has to be voted on by union members, which could take a few weeks, but the trains are expected to keep rolling.