Business owner explains how Blackout Day helps small businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For Micaiah and Melinda Latham, attracting large crowds, is not easy.

“It is just a lot being a black small business owner,” said Micaiah Latham, Sales Representative at Sweet Purseonality.

They say a day like Economic Blackout Friday that encourages people to only spend money at small black businesses, is a huge help to keeping the doors open.

“It definitely helps us to continue to grow and expand,” said Melinda Latham, Owner of Sweet Purseonality. “People have to think about this, Walmart started off just like us. So, if you give us that support, black businesses can grow.”

Studies show the average person spends $30-$50 a day at large chain stores.

Latham said taking one day to pour that money into a small business, could play a huge part in helping the store thrive.

“It just really helps us keep our doors open, especially with the way the economy is now,” said Latham. “We need all the money that we can get, and just by coming in and supporting us, it means a lot to small businesses.”

“Black businesses all around the world and the United States,” said Latham. “It is already hard enough for us to get the support and the finance, so just by supporting us and putting back into the community, it really would mean a lot for us financial-wise.”

Latham also said when thousands of people come together to support a day like this, it shows solidarity throughout the country

“It shows the unity and the community, and how we can build up our own communities,” said Latham.

The economic and nationwide blackout day will end at midnight.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.