Businesses bringing in professionals for cleaning amid coronavirus outbreak

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Many businesses across Northeast Mississippi have taken extra steps to make sure they are following recommendations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For those that have a lot of interaction with the public, that may include deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Most mornings, Elevate Fitness would have members working out.

But on Tuesday morning, the Tupelo gym was being cleaned and disinfected.

“That allows us to kill bacteria and viruses, and get that extra precaution. One extra step we take is air purification, we use oxygen based generators to pump into the air,” said Chris Garrison, the owner of Absolute Cleaning.

Garrison said while routine cleaning was good, deep cleaning by a professional can reach areas that routine cleaning can’t.

“We use a UVL fogger, which breaks down that solution into smaller droplets. It allows it to penetrate better, and get into cracks and crevices that normally a rag and solution would not be able to penetrate and get into,” explained Garrison.

Elevate Fitness owner Adam Holt said having his gym deep cleaned made sense in this time of uncertainty.

“We thought it would be especially important now with the coronavirus outbreak,” said Holt.

Each team member wore protective gear, including a TYVEK suit and respirator.

Although Elevate Fitness has been cleaned and disinfected, Holt said he will have his classes outside for the west of the week.

“It’s great outside, kind of nice after what’s been going on, get some of that anxiety off, get out and do some exercise,” said Melissa Richey, a member of Elevate Fitness.

Holt hoped to resume classes in his gym next week.

Absolute Cleaning owner Chris Garrison said he is getting more calls from businesses interested in deep cleaning and disinfecting as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.