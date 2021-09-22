Businesses are hiring and people are ready to get back into the workforce

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Businesses are looking to hire again, and people who have been out of the workforce for a while are looking to get back in.

While that may sound like a recipe for success for local employers and job recruiters, some new trends are emerging.

Many returning workers are being more selective about the jobs that they will take.

That’s causing employers to up the ante. According to local job recruiters, businesses are offering incentives like signing bonuses on top of good pay and benefits.

Even with attractive offers, some are finding it tough to connect talent and employers.

“It is definitely more challenging. I’ve been recruiting now for 14 years, and this is the most challenging we’ve ever found it, getting people to come into the office and complete the process,” said Donna Lang, Lead Recruiter – CPI Group.

CPI is currently working with over 20 companies to find qualified workers.