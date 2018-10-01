Businesses, Industries And Military Converge On Bancorpsouth Arena For “Imagine The Possibilities” Career Expo

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Last minute preparations are underway for an event that exposes eighth graders to a variety of possible career choices.

The fourth annual “Imagine the Possibilities” Career Expo takes place at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center Tuesday through Thursday.

- Advertisement -

During the event, eighth graders from 17 counties will talk to professionals from businesses, industries and the military about different career paths and the education and training needed for the jobs.

Many of the exhibits feature hands on and interactive opportunities for the students.

“We’re going to have an electrical safety demonstration unit to teach the kids about electrical safety and how to avoid hazardous situations around electricity, we will have some hand cranked generators, to teach kids how electricity is generated,” said Derek McGill, of TVA.

“I love the questions, I ‘d rather them ask me questions as me to just stand up here and tell them a bunch of stuff they don’t want to hear. What questions do they ask? “Do you sleep in the truck, where do you sleep, where do you go to the bathroom?,” said Gary Lewellen, a truck driver for Wal Mart.

Nearly 8,000 will visit the career expo. ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ will be open to the public Wednesday afternoon from two until five. More than 130 organizations are taking part in the expo.