Amory businessman reacts to passing vote of alcohol sales in city

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local investor believes the vote by Amory residents to allow the sale of alcohol in the city limits will have a big impact on commercial development.

Orein Holley officially became the owner of the old Park Hotel in downtown Amory Tuesday morning. That evening, he was getting calls and text messages from people who heard about his plans to transform the property into upscale apartments, a restaurant and grill.

“I was surprised I got 68 texts last night asking about what was going on and about rentals,” said Holley.

The day of his closing fell on the same day Amory residents voted to approve the sale of beer, light wine and alcohol in city limits.

“Regardless if the vote had passed for alcohol, we had a very good investment here, with the restaurant and things we wanted to do for the city of Amory and the business here on Main Street, we feel like it’s an icon being here for so long, 1926 when building was built and we feel like it was a staple of the community, alcohol will boost revenue for us and we feel like it’s definitely going to be a plus,” said Holley.

The realtor who listed the old Park Hotel, and who will act as property manager for the Park Hotel Apartments, believes Tuesday’s vote, coupled with the renovation of the historic building, will attract more interest from investors and developers to the downtown area.

“We have great leaders in our community, who are going to set rules and regulations in place to make this a successful venture for people, people are looking for someplace to go, a nice restaurant to be able to sit down and have a great meal, entertain and it will be a positive asset to Amory,” said Stacy Forbus, of Amory Realty.

Holley wants to have the first floor restaurant, and possibly the second floor grill open in time for the Railroad Festival in April.

The one and two-bedroom apartments could be ready by next January.