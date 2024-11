Businessman dies from falling off a roof in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman and musician passes away after a fall.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 62-year-old Scott Pridmore died on November 24.

It appears that Pridmore was working on the roof his Gardner Boulevard business when he fell about 25 feet.

There had a been a leak around a skylight that Pridmore was attempting to repair.

He was found after not returning home.

