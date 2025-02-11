Businessman in Neshoba Co. qualifies for Senate District 18

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Neshoba County businessman has qualified for the Senate District 18 special election.

Lane Taylor filed his paperwork with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office this morning, February 11.

Taylor is running to replace former State Senator Jenifer Branning, who won election to the State Supreme Court.

In special elections, all candidates run as Independents, but according to the press release announcing his candidacy, Taylor plans to serve as a Republican if elected.

District 18 covers portions of Neshoba, Winston, and Leake Counties.

That special election is scheduled for April 15.

The qualifying deadline is February 24.

