Busy weekend booked for the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of visitors are expected to pour into Columbus this weekend.

Three different athletic tournaments will be taking place, which brings tourists from all over.

- Advertisement -

In fact, this weekend is going to be so busy that all of the hotels here in Columbus have all been booked.

The main attractions drawing everyone in are the tournaments: The Admiral Cup Soccer Tournament, the USTA 65 and Over Tennis Tournament, as well as a bowling tournament.

With the big crowd and busy weekend that’s ahead, community leaders say it’ll make for a big economic boost for the city of Columbus and Lowndes County.

“We are expecting at least 1,000,000 1/2 as an economic impact on Columbus and Lowndes County. We are bringing people in who are bringing parents and grandparents can see a balloons, and with the USTA tennis they’re bringing a spouse or friend, so it’s it’s going to be a boost in so many ways,” says Nancy Carpenter, Visit Columbus CEO.

“It’s definitely going to be a big revenue generator for the business this weekend, we have a lot of people coming into town and we’re just happy to serve them,” says Chris Bullard, Days Inn Columbus.

All three tournaments will be taking place Saturday and Sunday.