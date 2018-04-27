Busy weekend booked for the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of visitors are expected to pour into Columbus this weekend.
Three different athletic tournaments will be taking place, which brings tourists from all over.
In fact, this weekend is going to be so busy that all of the hotels here in Columbus have all been booked.
The main attractions drawing everyone in are the tournaments: The Admiral Cup Soccer Tournament, the USTA 65 and Over Tennis Tournament, as well as a bowling tournament.
With the big crowd and busy weekend that’s ahead, community leaders say it’ll make for a big economic boost for the city of Columbus and Lowndes County.
“We are expecting at least 1,000,000 1/2 as an economic impact on Columbus and Lowndes County. We are bringing people in who are bringing parents and grandparents can see a balloons, and with the USTA tennis they’re bringing a spouse or friend, so it’s it’s going to be a boost in so many ways,” says Nancy Carpenter, Visit Columbus CEO.
“It’s definitely going to be a big revenue generator for the business this weekend, we have a lot of people coming into town and we’re just happy to serve them,” says Chris Bullard, Days Inn Columbus.
All three tournaments will be taking place Saturday and Sunday.