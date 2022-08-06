Bye Bye High Pressure

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions persist through Sunday, we’ll begin to see a gradual shift Monday as shower and storm chances heighten heading into the new work week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Heat index values are likely to exceed 100 degrees in some places as southerly winds and high pressure aloft help to sustain a warm, moist environment. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunny conditions prevail along with a few clouds, staying hot and muggy we’ll reach a high temp near 92. PM thunderstorms are possible as high-pressure moves on out and we welcome cooling and condensing thanks to an approaching low-pressure system.

NEXT WEEK: Increased rain and storm chances remain in the forecast through most of the work week. Expect high temperatures to dip into the upper 80s by Wednesday with overnight lows settling in the 70s.