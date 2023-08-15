Cadaretta Water Association issues boil water notice

GORE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you get your water from the Cadaretta Water System, you may need to take some extra precautions.

Cadaretta has issued a boil water notice for all customers on Highway 404, Roberts, Embry, Shaw, and Cadaretta roads east of the elevated tank.

The notice is due to a water leak.

All customers in the area should boil their water for at least one minute before use.

