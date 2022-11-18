CAFB jet lands successfully after in-flight emergency

CAFB, Miss. (WCBI) – A pilot landed a T-38C jet successfully at Columbus Air Force Base this morning following an in-flight emergency.

This is the same type of plane that crash-landed in Lowndes County just 10 days ago.

The Public Affairs office at CAFB reported that the emergency happened around 10:45 this morning.

The pilot made a gears-up landing. A gears-up landing is also a belly landing, sometimes meaning the landing gear was not fully extended.

The pilot and ground personnel are safe.

CAFB expects to release more information as it becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter