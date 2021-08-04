CAFB kids learn what it means to be deployed

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (WCBI) – Military deployments affect a service member’s whole family.

Today, some of the youngest members of those families get a taste of what their parents go through when they’re called up.

- Advertisement -

Kids with parents stationed at Columbus Air Force Base joined in a mock deployment.

The “Airmen for a day” mustered at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, then deployed to the Walker Center, where they were processed, received training, and were issued supplies school supplies.

“What we wanted to do was bring all the kids together and give them a sort of deployment line, so they can kind of experience what their parents might go through. They haven’t done this for about 15 years, and so we are really excited to have them here with us,” said Master Sergeant David Burns.

About 60 kids took part in today’s deployment.