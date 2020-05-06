CAFB plans flyover to thank those fighting COVID-19 head on

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Team Blaze at the Columbus Air Force Base is gearing up to send a special message to healthcare workers in the air over North Mississippi.

On Saturday, a T-6, T-1, and T-38, the aircraft flown at the base will take to the skies. Colonel Samantha Weeks it’s their way to thank those on the front lines of coronavirus.

“The Department of Defense came up with it. We just want to recognize and thank all of our healthcare workers for their relentless efforts to make sure that we can care for our population as we fight this virus,” said Col. Weeks.

Plans have been underway for the last week for the event.

“The entire team at Team Blaze is excited to do this. This is an opportunity for us to say thank you, as well as showcase not only our planes, but our heritage. So make sure you look up in the sky this Saturday because you’ll see very unique paint schemes on our aircraft which is reminiscent of our history at Columbus Air Force Base and the United States Air Force,” said Col. Weeks.

They’ll start in Tupelo, then make the way to Amory, Aberdeen, West Point, Starkville, and finish off over Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle in Columbus.