CAFB releases statement on drowning death of Air Force major

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A United States Air Force Major stationed at Columbus Air Force Base died after drowning on a cruise ship.

The Broward County, Florida medical examiner’s office said Stephen Osakue, 37, drowned Friday while on board a Caribbean Princess Ship.

- Advertisement -

Osakue was a research pharmacist stationed at Columbus Air Base in Mississippi. He was with CAFB since 2017. He was on the cruise with his wife.

A Cruise line spokesman said the death appears to be an accident.

CAFB released a statement Tuesday saying “Maj. Stephen Osakue was a valued member of Team BLAZE, the Medical Group, and our pharmacy. He was an Airman, a father, a husband, a son, a friend and so much more. This is a difficult time for many across the base, especially his family. Our thoughts and prayers are going out to his wife and children, co-workers, and friends.”