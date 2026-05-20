CAFB to open its gate for Freedom Fest for America 250th celebration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are looking for 4th of July plans, you may want to spend it with the brave men and women who keep our nation safe.

To celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, the Columbus Air Force Base is opening its gates for Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 4.

The free event will kick off at 2:00 pm, and attendees can expect to hear live music, grab a bite from various food trucks, and get connected with local vendors.

To wrap up the night, the base is expected to put on a huge fireworks show.

Freedom Fest is open to the entire public.

Stay with WCBI for more updates on the event as we inch closer to the USA’s birthday.

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