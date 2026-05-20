Eupora and Winona both in search of new police chiefs

EUPORA/WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Cities of Eupora and Winona are both searching for their next police chiefs.

In Eupora, police chief Ernie Scarber resigned from the position after the City of Eupora went into an executive session after its monthly meeting.

In a 4-0 vote, Scarber’s resignation was accepted. He had been in the position for two weeks after the retirement of former police chief Lawrence Caradine.

According to minutes, the board held a special-called meeting for a personnel matter, but no action was taken.

Eupora named Sgt. Bryant Bell as the interim police chief.

In Winona, after the resignation of former police chief Roshaun Daniels, interim police chief B.J. Edwards served in the position while the board held a search. During their meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to hire Ronald Militana.

However, Militana turned down the position on Wednesday, and Edwards is standing by his position to resign. The board will hold a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday on the matter.

Edwards resigned from the force, and his resignation is effective June 2. He will serve in the interim position until his last day.

Stick with WCBI as we learn more about both stories.

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