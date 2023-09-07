Caledonia Board of Aldermen passes sale of beer, light wine ordinance

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia residents soon won’t have to leave town to pick up a cold six-pack or have a drink with dinner.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Caledonia Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance allowing the sale of beer and light wine within town limits.

The ordinance laid out rules for both on-premises and off-premises consumption.

On-premises consumption will essentially be limited to restaurants. An establishment will have to meet certain criteria, including a requirement that at least 60% of its sales come from the sale of prepared food.

Serving hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Convenience stores, service stations, and other retail outlets will be allowed to sell beer and light wine for off-premises consumption from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Consumption will not be allowed on any city property, including sidewalks, streets, and parks.

Official Ordinance Document: Beer and Light Wine Ordinance of the Town of Caledonia

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter