Caledonia brightens Town Hall with new colorful mural

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Caledonia added a splash of color to the Town Hall.

A new mural was just completed on the side of the building with different aspects of the town within the art.

It was done by local artist, Penny Bowen and her team.

Mayor Betty Darnell said this was a group effort to help enhance the scenery.

“The murals just kind of spice up the town and make everyone pay attention. This one has something from different ages. The old cotton gin is there, we have jets from the air force base because the base is important to us, to Caledonia. We have a lot of military people here. The school, obviously that’s important. Farming has always been an important part of Caledonia. Each piece has a reason that it’s on there. It’s different things that people can carry on with different generations that they know how they grew up and what was there”, said Darnell.

The project was made possible through donations from the town’s barn quilt group.

