Caledonia celebrates Rumble in the Park

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration with cars in Caledonia.

The 2nd annual “Rumble in the Park” was held at Ola. J Pickett Park.

There were around 55 cars that were involved in the show.

There were awards given out to the vehicle owners who participated.

This event was to benefit the Bradford Freeman Memorial Walkway.

“For people to able to enjoy walking at night time where it will be safe, raising money for the lights and everything,” Carl Ulmer said. “This is a car show we thought would be a good way to raise money and in the past, I think we raised like $2000 last year and hope to raise that much more this year.”

Ulmer said he does around nine car shows for a good cause in a year around the Golden Triangle.

