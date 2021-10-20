Caledonia couple is arrested after a child is allegedly abused

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia couple is arrested after a child is allegedly abused.

Now, 34-year-old Jacob Hollingsworth is charged with child abuse.

27-year-old Danielle Howard is charged with contributing to the neglect of a child.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a school resource officer received information a student was beaten by the father of the victim.

The sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services started an investigation.

A 15-year-old is also involved in the investigation. A sexual battery case against the teenager will be presented to a grand jury.

Hollingsworth’s bond is set at one hundred thousand dollars. He’s been previously convicted of domestic violence.

Howard was also wanted on a credit card fraud charge. She has a five thousand dollar bond.