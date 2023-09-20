Caledonia High School receives National Blue Ribbon School Award

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia High School is in some pretty elite company. It is one of only 353 schools nationwide recognized with the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Award.

Principal Gregory Elliott said what got them to this point was a group effort and inspiration from the elementary school which received the award nearly a decade ago.

“We just implemented some simple changes and it just kind of took off,” Elliot said. “That all started with Mr. Hill. I was his assistant principal. So, he kind of got Caledonia on this road I feel like. Our test scores have been great, athletics have been amazing, our football team, our volleyball team, what our fans have done, it just all kind of built and took off.”

The school had maintained a “B” grade before earning the “A,” and Elliott said the teachers have played the biggest role in that.

Michele Shepherd said knowing the students is one of the biggest keys to success.

“We know their personalities, we know the things they struggle with, so I target that in the classroom,” Shepherd said. “It means the world to me because I know how hard my students work and how hard our staff works. So, this is like a culmination of all of our hard work.”

The school will accept the award in Washington D.C. in November.

Assistant Principal Murray Woody said at the ceremony, they will be able to learn from teachers from all across the country.

“We’re gonna get to meet schools that are like-minded and share ideas with people across the country, see if they’re doing something we’re not that we can use to continue to achieve like we have been doing,” Woody said.

Elliott said the newest test scores will be shared next week, and he expects them to be higher than they are right now.

