Caledonia holds its annual Christmas Parade

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia held its annual Christmas Parade.

Citizens lined the streets to watch the parade go through the downtown area.

This year’s theme was “It’s beginning to look a lot like a Caledonia Christmas.”

Churches, school groups, businesses, citizens, and classic vehicles were in the parade along with our Charity Johnson who was there representing WCBI.

