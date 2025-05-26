Caledonia hosts third annual “Rumble in the Park”

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On Memorial Day weekend, people are not only remembering the fallen soldiers with ceremonies, but some are also doing it with cars.

The city of Caledonia held its 3rd annual “Rumble in the Park” at Ola. J Pickett Park.

People brought in over 50 cars to the annual car show.

This was all to raise money to improve the Bradford Freeman Memorial Walkway.

There were awards given out to participants.

Those involved said they enjoy bringing the community together with special cars.

“This is just a good event to bring people together,” said Carl Ulmer, event coordinator. “People talk about cars, and people have problems with their cars. They discuss with the other person. A lot of people share a lot of knowledge doing these events, it’s more of a unity thing. With car people, it’s just get united and we kind of suit together and we talk the same talk.”

“You get to swap ideas and stories and see old friends, you haven’t seen in years or since last week,” said Dennis Jewell, Participant. “This is just a family atmosphere. They do a lot for the community that people don’t realize. I just like to give back to them to help them do what they do. It is just good for my heart.”

The event coordinator, Carl Ulmer, said they have raised thousands of dollars throughout the years to help improve the Bradford Freeman Memorial Walkway.

