Caledonia Junior High basketball coach arrested for marijuana possession

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia Junior High basketball coach is unemployed and in jail after marijuana is found on campus.

25-year-old Horatio Jackson is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were walking through the parking lot during the football game and noticed a mason jar filled with marijuana in plain view.

The deputies waited on the driver to unlock the vehicle and then approached him to make the arrest.

Hawkins said more charges are possible.

Jackson also taught social studies to seventh graders.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison told WCBI that Jackson was no longer employed with the district.

