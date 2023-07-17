Caledonia man arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man was accused of strangling his girlfriend and then slamming into someone with a car.

20-year-old Tyler Hall was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated domestic violence.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to East Plum Street, in New Hope, on Saturday.

Deputies believe Hall choked the victim and then went outside to leave. Then, he started doing donuts in the yard.

A second person ran out of the house to intervene when Hall allegedly pinned the victim between two vehicles. Hall was driving one of those cars.

He was later arrested at a nearby gas station.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More charges are possible. Hall is currently on probation for a burglary charge.

