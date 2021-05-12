Caledonia man charged with kidnapping in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is arrested in Oxford and charged with kidnapping.

Oxford police arrested 26-year-old Landon Dove after responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 8th.

- Advertisement -

Officers arrived at a residence on Eagle Point Loop and discovered that a person inside was being held against their will.

A crisis intervention officer attempted to make contact but was unable to hold consistent communication.

Officers tried for two hours to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution but ultimately decided to enter the home to ensure the safety of the victim.

Dove is charged with felony kidnapping and multiple misdemeanor charges.

The victim was not harmed.

Dove was given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.