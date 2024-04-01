Caledonia man faces charges for allegedly assaulting officer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is in the Lowndes County Jail, accused of assaulting a Columbus police officer.

Sunday night, a Columbus police officer attempted to pull over an Acura for driving without its lights on.

The driver led the officer on a short chase.

He got out of the car on Maxwell Lane in East Columbus and ran.

The officer caught up with the driver, who then reportedly began fighting with the officer, causing an injury to the officer’s eye.

The driver, identified as Christopher Baker of Caledonia, was arrested for felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanor charges.

It was also discovered that he had active warrants in Lowndes County, Starkville, and Alabama.

The car Baker was driving was also reported stolen from Sulligent, Alabama.

