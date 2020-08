CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck.

The crash happened last night on Highway 45 North, near Spurline Road, in Lowndes County.

- Advertisement -

State troopers say 34-year-old Gene Sparks was riding his bike in the northbound lane.

A truck driven by 48-year-old Deron Turner Gene Sparks of Woodland collided with the cyclist.

Turner was airlifted to a hospital out of the area.

MHP is investigating the accident.