Caledonia man indicted in stabbing investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man was indicted in a stabbing investigation.

30-year-old Cole Umfress was charged with aggravated assault.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently returned the indictment against him.

Prosecutors alleged Umfress stabbed the victim multiple times.

The incident happened in September 2023.

Umfress was given a $25,000 bond for that charge.

A trial date has not been set.

