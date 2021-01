MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is killed in a Monroe County accident.

Coroner Alan Gurley says 34-year-old Dennis Thomas was hit by a southbound truck on Highway 45.

The incident happened on Highway 45, just north of the Hamilton Road intersection, about 5:35 this morning.

Gurley says the driver of the truck was on the way to work and was not hurt.

Thomas died at the scene.

State troopers are investigating the crash.