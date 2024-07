Caledonia man sentenced after receiving $800K in COVID money

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man will spend 18 months in prison for receiving $800,000 in COVID money.

63-year-old Herman Nash applied for three separate Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to the pandemic.

Prosecutors said Nash claimed the loans for a business that did not exist.

He will also have to serve five years probation and repay more than $738,000.

The IRS did seize two vehicles from Nash worth over $60,000.

