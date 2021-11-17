Caledonia man wanted after leading deputies on chase through Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is wanted by the Sheriff’s Department after leading deputies on a chase in Lowndes County.

Joseph Edward Wilson has a long list of charges against him. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s department says he’s a fugitive and they need help from people in the area to find him.

Wilson is charged as a habitual offender for burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and taking of a car.

Wilson was last seen on November 2nd. He led deputies on a car chase on Atkins Road near Columbus Christian Academy before jumping from a gold GMC Yukon with Mississippi tags and running.

You can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151 if you have any information.