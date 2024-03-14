Caledonia middle schooler heads to DC for national spelling bee

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – One Caledonia middle schooler is representing the state in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.

David Heyman, a seventh grader, competed against 21 other students in the state-wide spelling bee on the Mississippi University for Women campus earlier in March.

Heyman and another student ended up tying, resulting in a “co-win” situation.

The seventh grader told WCBI that his mom helped him prepare for the state competition but he still has a lot more work to do before the national event.

Heyman is excited to represent his school and state and hopefully bring home the cash prize.

“It’s a lot, but also it is a fun experience. You get to meet other people who are good at spelling and it is just really and you get to go on trips. The thing in Maryland is six days. It’s not just spelling it coding classes, robotic classes, art classes, and all sorts of stuff that you get to do,” said Hayman.

Heyman will head to the national competition at the end of May.

