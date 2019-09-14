CALEDONIA, MISS. (WCBI)-Honoring those who serve.

That’s what the Caledonia community has done for years.

Veterans had a chance to spend time with fellow vets, along with those actively serving while enjoying a free meal.

It also lets them build a strong bond within the community.

And it’s that community that wants to give back to them.

Event organizer Judy Pounders says this was a great opportunity to give back.

“This day is about honoring not only our veterans but also our military, active and past so we invite everyone to come our community comes also, and they are just here to say thank you,” said Pounders.

Food from Saturday’s event was donated by members of the community and by Fork N the Road of Caledonia.