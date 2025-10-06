Caledonia soon to enact week-long curfew

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Caledonia will soon be enacting a week-long curfew.

The curfew is set to begin on Sunday, October 19, and last until Sunday, October 26.

Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted on the streets, sidewalks, or public ways during the hours of 10 pm until 7 am, unless accompanied by a responsible adult or guardian who is 21 years or older.

A violation of the curfew will be considered a misdemeanor, and violators will be subjected to a fine of $100 plus court costs.

To note, the curfew will be in effect during Caledonia Days.

