Caledonia teen accused of killing mothers fiance has bond set

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia teen accused of killing his mother’s fiancee has his bond set today.

18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins has been charged with murder.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened at 136 Richards Lane, just hours after Coggins graduated from Caledonia High.

33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir died at the scene of the shooting.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Hoffpauir will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Bond for Coggins was set at $250,000.