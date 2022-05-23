Caledonia teen charged with murder just hours after graduating high school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Caledonia teen is charged with murder just hours after graduating high school.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins allegedly shot 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir during a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

The gunfire happened on 136 Richard’s Lane in Caledonia.

Hawkins said Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School earlier in the day.

Coggins is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center waiting his first appearance.

Hoffpauir will be sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation.