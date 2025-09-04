Caledonia to place a curfew limiting activities of minors next month

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Caledonia will be placing limits on the overnight activities of minors next month.

Under its Emergency Police Powers, the town will be imposing a curfew on all minors under the age of 18.

The curfew will run from October 19th through October 26.

According to the order, no minors will be allowed on the streets, sidewalks, or other public ways of Caledonia between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am, unless they are accompanied by an adult or guardian who is at least 21 years old.

Curfew violation will be considered a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of one hundred dollars plus court costs.

