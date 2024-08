Caledonia woman accused of stealing from park commission

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman from Caledonia is facing charges accused of stealing from the park commission.

36-year-old Megan Berry was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury for embezzlement.

Berry was accused of taking thousands of dollars between January and June of 2022 when she worked as treasurer for the Town of Caledonia Park Commission.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X