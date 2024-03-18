Caledonia woman faces charge after allegedly hitting man with car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia woman was accused of hitting a man with her car at a Columbus motel.

23-year-old Macy Barnes was charged with aggravated assault.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Damion Brown reportedly forced his way into the room Barnes and her boyfriend were staying in at the Red Roof Inn early Sunday morning.

There was an altercation with the boyfriend and the victim. Brown left the room and went to the parking lot.

Investigators believed Barnes also left the motel room and got into a vehicle.

She was then accused of hitting the victim with her vehicle in the parking lot.

Brown could also face charges in the ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X