Caledonia woman indicted for aggravated assault charges
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Caledonia woman accused of running into the back of a school bus is indicted.
Ashley Waddell was charged with aggravated assault.
A Lowndes County Grand Jury returned the indictment after the August crash.
She was also charged with some misdemeanors at the time of the accident.
Witnesses told WCBI that Waddell grabbed a child out of her car and ran off after the accident on Jess Lyons Road.
When she was arrested near her home, a child was with her.
Several students were on the bus and there was a minor injury.
No trial date has been set.