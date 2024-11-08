Caledonia woman indicted for aggravated assault charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Caledonia woman accused of running into the back of a school bus is indicted.

Ashley Waddell was charged with aggravated assault.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury returned the indictment after the August crash.

She was also charged with some misdemeanors at the time of the accident.

Witnesses told WCBI that Waddell grabbed a child out of her car and ran off after the accident on Jess Lyons Road.

When she was arrested near her home, a child was with her.

Several students were on the bus and there was a minor injury.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.